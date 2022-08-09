Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 36.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

