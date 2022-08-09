U.S. Well Services (USWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Well Services from $27.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

