Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Usio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Usio Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

