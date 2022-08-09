Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.