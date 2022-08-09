VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 183,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

