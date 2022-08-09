Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.