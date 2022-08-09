Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $780.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Viad

About Viad

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 83.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 408,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,460,000 after acquiring an additional 324,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $11,325,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viad by 51.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Viad by 22.8% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.