Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Viad Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $780.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
