Volta (VLTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Volta to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Volta has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, analysts expect Volta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VLTA stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Volta has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Volta during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Volta during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Volta during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Volta by 229.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on shares of Volta in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

