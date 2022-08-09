W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $562.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $564.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

