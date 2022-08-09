Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.