Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of W opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.