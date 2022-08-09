Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

