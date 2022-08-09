Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

