Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

