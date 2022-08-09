Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,710 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,002.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

