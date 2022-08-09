Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $28,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

