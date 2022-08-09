Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 118,434 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

