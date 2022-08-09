Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,304,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

