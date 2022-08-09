Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

