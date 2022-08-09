Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,066,000 after acquiring an additional 255,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

