Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $379.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

