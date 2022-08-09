Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $365,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,920 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.