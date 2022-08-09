Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.34.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.