Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after buying an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 1,571,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

