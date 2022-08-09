Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $250.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

