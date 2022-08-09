Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpartanNash Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

