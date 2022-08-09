Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

