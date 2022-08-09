Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

