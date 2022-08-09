Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.