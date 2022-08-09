Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

