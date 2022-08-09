Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.8 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

