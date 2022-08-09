Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 54,181 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,181 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 420,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 275,172 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

