Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.