Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

