Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $322,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

