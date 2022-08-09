Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,705,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $28.41.

