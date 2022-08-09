Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

