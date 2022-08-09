Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.72 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.68 and its 200-day moving average is $478.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.