Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after buying an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

