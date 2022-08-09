Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,330 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

