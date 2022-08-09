Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $240.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

