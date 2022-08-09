Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,504,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,272,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

