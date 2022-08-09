Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

