Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21.

