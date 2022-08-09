Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 171.2% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 28,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.5% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.68 and a 200-day moving average of $364.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.