Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

