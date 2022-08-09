Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

