Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $425.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

