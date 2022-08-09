Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYJ opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.