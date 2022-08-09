Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 395 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

